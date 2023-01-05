Asos predicts fashion trends for 20-somethings for 2023

Online retailer Asos has stated that film and music stars, ballet core, Y2K denim, 1990s grunge and traditional sneakers will dominate fashion trends among British consumers between 20 and 29 years of age in 2023.

According to research commissioned by Asos, conducted by market research agency Opinium between December 6-13, 2022, 20-somethings consider clothing and fashion to be their most important priority when it comes to spending in 2023, citing it as important to their wellbeing.

Asos found that over two-thirds (69 percent) of the 2,000 respondents between 20 and 29 years of age said they will spend the same or more on clothes and fashion in 2023 as they did in 2022 despite the cost-of-living crisis. Adding that 20-somethings are more likely to say they will protect their spending on fashion than other categories of discretionary spending, such as going out with friends, streaming services, gym subscriptions and sports or eating out.

In addition, nearly nine in 10 (87 percent) of the 20-somethings surveyed consider themselves fashion followers, with more than two-thirds (68 percent) adding that their fashion choices are an important way to express themselves.

When it comes to what fashion purchases 20-somethings will buy in 2023, Asos’ commercial design and visual director Vanessa Spence, head of menswear design Nick Eley, and head of womenswear design Melika Imoru stated that inspiration will come from Ariel, Barbie and Ken and noughties icons this year.

Asos predicts five fashion trends for 2023

Image: Asos

Vanessa Spence, commercial design and visual director at Asos, said in a statement: “Fashion remains a huge part of most 20-somethings’ lives. What we wear has a massive impact on how we feel and it can help uplift us, make us feel more confident, optimistic and able to express who we are.

“2023 is going to be a year dominated by film, ballet core, and grunge trends. We can expect to see sheer and ethereal styles, grunge and 90s fashion or ballet inspired fits on fashion-loving 20-somethings.”

Film

Asos predicts that films will have a major influence on fashion in 2023, dictated by film releases, such as Avatar: The Way of Water, released in December 2022, as well as The Little Mermaid premiering in May, and the release of Barbie film, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling hitting cinema screens in the summer.

The online retailer states that Avatar and The Little Mermaid will drive appetite for sheer and ethereal dresses and tops, while the Barbie movie will continue to see bright pink as a key colour trend, after dominating catwalks in 2022.

1990s grunge

Gen-Z favourite Olivia Rodrigo is set to release new music in 2023, and Asos said that her love of grunge and 90’s fashion, will be a leading source of style inspiration for 20-somethings next year. This will continue the demand for chunky platform boots, as popularised by Jenna Ortega’s character in the Netflix series Wednesday.

Ballet core

Asos predicts that ballet-inspired attire, such as ballet pumps, base layer jersey tops and sheer bias slips and skirts in tones of greys, nudes, creams and white, will be a key trend for 2023, as consumers look for feminine yet functional looks.

Image: Asos

Y2K denim

With the presence of denim on catwalks taking off again, Asos is predicting a resurgence of key noughties brands like Diesel. It also adds that double denim will also be a key look, referencing back to the icons of the era like Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears.

Sneakers

Traditional sneakers are back, adds Asos, with the online retailer stating that sales have increased for Adidas Samba and Gazelle styles. It also adds that clashing colour pops are on the scene but the “it” rotations are between black, white and gum colours, as seen worn by the likes of Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid.