Fashionunited
 
    4. Share 
Asos presents second Ovie style edit
FASHION

Asos presents second Ovie style edit

Danielle Wightman-Stone
|

Asos is continuing its partnership with professional basketball player and TV personality Ovie Soko, who is probably best known for starring in Love Island last summer, on a new Ovie Style Edit.

Asos presents second Ovie style edit

Launching February 3, the latest Ovie collaboration follows on from the success of its first launch with Asos back in September, which also included his first debut fashion collection.

Asos presents second Ovie style edit

For his latest style edit, Ovie has picked his favourite Asos Design menswear pieces, for a “casual vibe” including roomy and relaxed silhouettes, teddy textures, pastel sweats and, of course, a bucket hat that the Love Island star is known for wearing.

Asos presents second Ovie style edit

The Ovie Style Edit will be available from asos.com, with prices starting at 16 pounds. To celebrate the collaboration, Asos has designed bespoke Instagram filters for customers to share, and Ovie will post a special Valentine’s messages on Asos’ social channels on February 14.

Asos presents second Ovie style edit

When Ovie was confirmed as an Asos collaborator last year, Asos head of menswear design, James Lawrence said: "We've done various collaborations over the past few years, as we love to nurture new talent, like Asos Talent, and the common thread is that it is authentic, and Ovie answers that as a true gent with great fashion style.” Asos presents second Ovie style edit

Images: courtesy of Asos

asos menswear love island ovie
 

Related news

MORE NEWS

 

LATEST JOBS

 

MOST READ