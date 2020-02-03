Asos presents second Ovie style edit

Asos is continuing its partnership with professional basketball player and TV personality Ovie Soko, who is probably best known for starring in Love Island last summer, on a new Ovie Style Edit.

Launching February 3, the latest Ovie collaboration follows on from the success of its first launch with Asos back in September, which also included his first debut fashion collection.

For his latest style edit, Ovie has picked his favourite Asos Design menswear pieces, for a “casual vibe” including roomy and relaxed silhouettes, teddy textures, pastel sweats and, of course, a bucket hat that the Love Island star is known for wearing.

The Ovie Style Edit will be available from asos.com, with prices starting at 16 pounds. To celebrate the collaboration, Asos has designed bespoke Instagram filters for customers to share, and Ovie will post a special Valentine’s messages on Asos’ social channels on February 14.

When Ovie was confirmed as an Asos collaborator last year, Asos head of menswear design, James Lawrence said: "We've done various collaborations over the past few years, as we love to nurture new talent, like Asos Talent, and the common thread is that it is authentic, and Ovie answers that as a true gent with great fashion style.”

Images: courtesy of Asos