Asos reintroduces support programme for next generation brands

Online platform Asos has announced the return of its Asos Supports platform, a programme dedicated to supporting the next generation of creative talent in fashion and culture.

In its expanded format, the initiative intends to uplift emerging brands through funding, collaborations and mentorship; build creative and cultural partnerships with diverse communities and “culture-shaping” individuals; and back next generation talent among students and graduates.

For the return, Asos has partnered with the (Fashion) Minority Report on the ScaleUP initiative, which looks to “bridge the gap between the fashion industry and global majority-owned brands”.

For the first edition, By Grace Ambrose, Reign Studio and Sondro have been selected to take part in the nine-month programme, and as such, will receive guidance from industry experts and opportunities to receive funding. One of the participants will also earn the chance to sell their collection via Asos.

A further partnership will be between Asos and Graduate Fashion Week, which will work together to scout graduating emerging talent to co-create exclusive collections for the Asos e-commerce site. With this, Asos said it is sponsoring the fashion week’s Styling and Creative Direction Award in honour of former creative director, Sarah McGreevy.

Finally, Asos will continue to support The Sourced Collection, with which it will unveil a new collaborative capsule of 14-pieces, each co-designed by both teams and sold via Asos. The e-tailer will further provide mentorship, marketing amplification and talent support to aid in the scale of The Sourced Collection.