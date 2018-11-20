Asos rolls out Fit Assistant tool

Asos has announced the global roll out of its sizing tool, the Asos Fit Assistant on its app and e-commerce site, which aims to help customers get sizing right, first time.

Powered by Fit Analytics, the Fit Assistant uses machine learning to provide bespoke sizing recommendations for customers, based on their previous purchases and returns.

To enhance the accuracy of the sizing tool, customers can choose to answer three short questions about their height, weight and fit preference, and the tool will display a more accurate result, which the e-tailer stated is “especially useful” for new customers.

Andy Berks, digital product director at Asos said in a press release: “We want to do all we can to make sure our customers are getting the right size, first time. This is where Asos Fit Assistant comes in – we can now offer personalised size recommendations across Asos collections, exclusive labels and fashion favourites. Ultimately, we’re here to make our customer’s lives easier, giving them the confidence to shop with us and minimising the risk of disappointment when their Asos parcel arrives.”

Asos has been experimenting with machine learning tools for some time with tools such as Your Edit, Style Match and the ‘You Might Also Like’ carousel on product pages, which are all part of the online fashion retailer’s commitment to improve the customer experience.

Images: courtesy of Asos