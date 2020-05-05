Asos scales up augmented reality to support social distancing

Online retailer Asos has confirmed that it is accelerating its use of augmented reality (AR) technology to simulate real-life model photography to support social distancing in its studios, in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This follows the development and successful trial of its augmented reality tool, ‘See My Fit’ earlier this year, created in partnership with Israeli AR company Zeekit that offers customers a simulated view of a product in different sizes and on different body types.

The use of the AR technology means that Asos can offer customers a simulated view of up to 500 products each week on six real-life models, as it digitally maps each product onto the model in a realistic way, taking account of the size, cut and fit of each garment. The technology ensures product presentation remains as “realistic and engaging as possible” explains Asos, while supporting social distancing by removing the need for models to enter the Asos studios.

The introduction of the new tech follows a range of Asos initiatives designed to protect model and staff wellbeing, including asking models and Asos Insiders to shoot products from home, and using more ‘flat shot’ images where items are photographed on a hanger rather than on a model.

Tim Carey, senior content manager at Asos Studios, said in a statement: “We’re fortunate enough to have been experimenting with Zeekit’s AR technology for a while, which has meant that we could scale this tech up at short notice. It’s a great tool for us to have at our disposal, helping us drop new items on-site each week and provide customers with realistic product images in a studio setting, while protecting the wellbeing of our models and staff.”

Yael Vizel, chief executive at Zeekit, added: “At Zeekit, we’re excited to combine our passion and expertise for high-quality digital dress up with the care for social distancing and public health. Digital dress-up brings to life the powerful capabilities of generating beautiful fashion content with a click of a button, on any real-life model or customer - without leaving home.”

Image: courtesy of Asos