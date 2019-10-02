ASOS taps hip-hop artist Swae Lee for exclusive edit

Global fashion company ASOS has is looking to American rapper Swae Lee for his style input with an exclusive style edit, available exclusively on the fashion label’s website. The brand, which aims its focus towards young consumers in the young 20-year-old age range, tapped the hip-hop artist due to his noteworthy style and ability to mix and match a variety of genres.

For the Autumn/Winter 2019 season, Swae Lee handpicked a selection of pieces from the ASOS Design collection such as utility vests, coordinated sets, and eye-catching, streetwear-inspired accessories.

The Swae Lee Style Edit for ASOS is available now on the ASOS website.

Images: Courtesy of ASOS