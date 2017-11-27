Asos teams up with Disney for Star Wars collection

London - British online retailer Asos has teamed up with Disney and Lucas Im to create a menswear fashion collaboration in honor of the latest installment of the Star Wars film saga: Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

The Asos x Star Wars collection brings together key themes and motifs from the Star Wars galaxy and references streetwear and party wear to create a modern-day collection. The 18 piece collection includes t-shirts, sweatshirts, and bottoms in retro sportswear fabrics.

Launching online at the end of November, ahead of the Star Wars: The Last Jedi debut, the Asos x Star Wars collection includes prints inspired by the helmets of X-wing fighter pilots, as well as detailing featuring the unique Aurebesh language. Prices are set to start at 20 pounds.

Photo: Asos