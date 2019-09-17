Asos unveils partnership with Ovie

Online fashion retailer Asos is launching a seven-piece collection with Love Island star Ovie.

Announced, September 16, which Asos dubbed ‘National Ovie Day’, Asos head of menswear design, James Lawrence said: "We've done various collaborations over the past few years, as we love to nurture new talent, like Asos Talent, and the common thread is that it is authentic, and Ovie answers that as a true gent with great fashion style.

"When we found out Ovie wanted to do a fashion collaboration on exiting the Villa we jumped at the chance, as Ovie won the hearts of the nation as a true gent."

To launch the partnership, the 28-year old basketball player will be bringing his “signature style” to Asos explained the online retailer with his “very own style edit” featuring staples, “standout shirts”, smart suiting and, of course, a bucket hat, which he made famous during his time in the Love Island villa.

Following on from his menswear style edit, which is online now at Asos, Ovie will debut his own fashion collection inspired by his dad, PappiRay, an artist and a member of the Nigerian arts society producing art using a mix of media and textures.

Commenting on his collection, Ovie said at the press event: “One thing I’ve always believed in is staying true to yourself in everything you do, and I think fashion is a great device for allowing you to be who you are and who you want to be. Fashion is an expression of your mood; it says a lot about you.

“Asos gave me a platform to be myself and I think it’s so important when it comes to fashion that we’re all able to be our true selves.”

The Asos Design x Ovie collection will launch on September 23 and will include 5 jersey pieces, featuring organic hoodie, sweatshirts, and long and short T-shirts, as well as two bucket hats, showcasing the artwork of his dad that he felt was “important” to him.

The pieces include statements from his dad’s sketchbooks, such as ‘A World Without Flags’, as well as Ovie’s iconic villa catchphrase ‘message’, and a logo created by Ovie inspired by one of his father’s paintings.

Ovie added: "Family is everything to me and my Dad was such a strong influence when I was growing up; I can remember him spending hours upon hours in his studio, getting lost in his own world.

“All the pictures and artwork that I picked to be used in the collection meant something to me and that was important because I didn't want to put something out for the sake of it. I wanted it to be a true representation of myself.”

Images: courtesy of Asos