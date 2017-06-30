Asos uses fashion as a force for good with ‘Choose Love’ t-shirts

Asos is aiming to use fashion as a force for good with the launch of its ‘Choose Love’ t-shirts. Help Refugees, the UK’s leading non-governmental organisation, has joined forces with British fashion designer, Katharine Hamnett and created a t-shirt to raise awareness for those involved in the refugees crisis.

The t-shirt, exclusively available at Asos, features the phrase ‘Choose Love’, a reinvention of Katharine Hamnett’s iconic political designs. 100 percent of the proceeds are set to go to Help Refugees as Asos aims to engage with customers on issues they care about.

“Choose Love is at the core of everything we do” Josie Naughton, Co-founder & CEO, Help Refugees said in regard to the t-shirts. “We can talk about politics and the reasons for the crisis endlessly, but the fundamental thing that drives us is: if you see someone without food you should help feed that person, if people are cold we should help them be warm. If we all had love at the heart of every decision, the world would be a better place.”

The unisex t-shirts, are currently available on Asos and retail for 19 pounds.

Photos courtesy of Asos