Aspinal of London unveils Giles Deacon collaboration

British accessories brand Aspinal of London unveiled a collaboration with womenswear and couture designer, Giles Deacon at its London Fashion Week presentation this week.

The whimsical collaboration, which features a capsule collection of bags, small leather accessories and silk scarves embellished with Deacon’s playful hand-drawn illustrations, came about after a friendship developed between Deacon and Aspinal’s creative director Mariya Dykalo, who is also married to Aspinal owner Iain Burton, during one of her couture fittings, as Dykalo is a regular customer of Deacon’s couture line.

While there are no new style being created for the collaboration, Deacon has customised Aspinal’s hero pieces including the Trunk Clutch, the Hat Box, Regent Tote, Micro Lottie, Soho Clutch and Hepburn Bag with his vintage-inspired illustrations that includes timeless and elegant women posing as well as an embroidered feather motif.

The collection, which launches in October, also features a number of pieces with the gifting and holiday season in mind, including a luxury cracker set, containing embossed leather luggage tags a luxury hat and a personalisation voucher, a range of purses, silk scarves, stationery and travel accessories.

The Giles x Aspinal of London range will be stocked in Aspinal stores and online, and will launch the brand into the USA with an exclusive partnership with Barney’s in their Madison Avenue and Beverly Hill stores and online. The collection will also be stocked across Europe, China and in the Middle East.

Deacon called the collaboration a “super opportunity” at the brand’s LFW presentation to showcase his original illustrations and said he was thinking about the “Aspinal Girl” when he was drawing the characters.

“The design process for me always begins with the character – it’s who’s going to be wearing the piece and where she’s going,” added Deacon in a press release. “These are quintessential English girls, zooming around and having a good time in their frocks. They love the town and the countryside, they love fashion, quality and a bit of quintessentially English playfulness.”

Iain Burton, founder of Aspinal of London, added: “It is a great honour and privilege to join forces with the unique creative talent that is Giles Deacon. Giles’s novel and beautiful reinterpretation of some of our classic accessories is entirely charming and stunningly executed, fresh yet timeliness, and we are proud to present a capsule collection which we hope will be cherished for many years to come.”

The Giles x Aspinal of London collection consists of 25 pieces, with prices ranging from 45 to 950 pounds (75 to 1,375 US dollars), and is currently available for pre-order on the brand’s website, with availability from October 15.

Giles Deacon and Mariya Dykalo Image: courtesy of Aspinal of London

Presentation Images: by Danielle Wightman-Stone