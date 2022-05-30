At Cavalli, resortwear is a capsule wardrobe extravaganza

As the Cannes Film Festival came to a close, its idyllic setting for resortwear shows that resort collections are no longer just about the holiday season, but are full capsule wardrobes, including the red carpet.

At Roberto Cavalli creative director Fausto Puglisi seem to rev on being dressed to the nines for all occasions, be it morning or night, staying or traveling, an unapologetic wardrobe with a Cavalli dose of flamboyance, fun and femininity.

Fausto imagined a journey from New York to Miami to Palm Springs, mixing metropolitan vibes with a multi-layered extravaganza of a desert paradise.

This came in all forms, though not all shapes, with Puglisi showing preference for a fitted silhouette. This also highlighted his bandwidth, from a leopard-print catsuit to a delicately embroidered lace blazer, from demure dresses to high-slits and tailored sensuality.

Contrasting materials and bold colours

What felt new was velvet teamed with lace to create texture in dresses, and skirts cut on the bias (in hot pink and red) worn with knitted sweaters to give it a silky touch.

Rich shades of red, orange and pink evoked a fiery sunset in Miami, and the same tones in a multi-print pyjama and dresses were some of the strongest in the collection.

Flat sandals and footwear balanced the high octane of cut and colour, where high heels or platforms would have done a disservice.

Gold and pearl head accessories were interesting eye-catchers.

Image: Roberto Cavalli Resort 2023

