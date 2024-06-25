At Paris Fashion Week, sneaker brands hold court

Paris men’s fashion week, held on the eve of the Olympic Games, saw as many runway presentations as off-schedule sportswear activations and product launches. Rarely have fashion and sport intertwined so effortlessly (and commercially) as now.

Sneakers were a big deal on the runway, as much as they were off court. Here are some of the highlights:

Adidas

British luxury brand Wales Bonner, this season a notable presence at Paris Fashion Week, continues its collaborative partnership with adidas. For the Spring/Summer 2025 collection, the designer introduced a new footwear silhouette called the Country Low. This model features khaki suede and black and white leather iterations, with adidas's signature three stripes incorporated through perforation in the leather upper. The collaboration also showcases a deconstructed version of the Superstar Hi-top in suede.

Wales Bonner x Adidas clp S25 088 Credits: Spotlight Launchmetrics

In a separate showcase, adidas is supporting the German footwear retailer Solebox in its return to the Parisian market. Solebox, which has been in operation for over two decades, is opening a new space in Paris's 3rd arrondissement. This expansion takes the form of a pop-up store on rue de Turenne, offering not only exclusive merchandise but also incorporating a café.

Adidas's multifaceted approach to the fashion market sees it engaging with high-end designer collaborations while simultaneously supporting the expansion of speciality retailers. It underscores the sportswear giant's strategy to maintain relevance across various segments of the fashion industry, from luxury to street-level retail.

Nike

The architectural lines of the Centre Pompidou are imbedded into the design codes of Nike’s iconic Air Max 1, when it first debuted in the early eighties. As the first shoe with a visible air bubble, the idea came from Centre Pompidou’s design which externalises all the building's infrastructure, making it visible. What better place for Nike launch its new models during Paris Fashion Week than at Pompidou's cultural hub?

Livestreaming the launch on its SNKRS app, Nike debuted styles such as the Air Foamposite One "Galaxy", Dunk Low “Berlin” and Air Force 1 “Paris coming as part of the “City Series,” two Swarovski crystal-covered Air Max Plus colorways and Gore-Tex-equipped editions of the Air Max Sunder, reported Footwear News.

Nike Dunk Low Berlin Credits: La Site de la Sneaker

Nike was also on the runway at Sacai, where it debuted its Zegamadome collab, a new model that will be available in three colourways.

Salomon

Salomon hosted an immersive brand experience to celebrate Paris Fashion Week, housed in an interactive space showcasing seasonal collections and hosting a week long event program. Here it teased the launch of its collaboration with MM6 Maison Margiela, with the hybrid release of its XT-4 Mule to be available as soon as Wednesday this week. Maison Margiela’s numeric branding is placed across the toebox of the shoe, alongside multi-coloured nylon strips fixed on the tongue with “XT-4 Mule” branding.

Salomon x MM6 Maison Margiela Credits: Maison Margiela website

New Balance

New Balance, renowned for pioneering the 'Dad sneaker' trend, made its presence felt during Paris Fashion Week through multiple channels. The American-British footwear brand featured prominently on the runway of Japanese lifestyle label Auralee, showcasing two versions of its 475 sneaker model.

Auralee x New Balance m clp S25 040 Credits: Spotlight Launchmetrics

Concurrently, New Balance reinforced its Parisian foothold by hosting a pop-up event in the Marais district, strategically located near its flagship store on rue des Archives. This dual-pronged approach underscores the brand's commitment to both high-fashion collaborations and direct consumer engagement.

In a separate showcase, SoCal streetwear brand Basketcase unveiled its collaboration with New Balance at its Paris showroom. The centrepiece of this partnership is a new iteration of the 1906AD model, distinguished by its exposed stitching and a unique branded heel chain secured with a safety pin. This collaboration exemplifies New Balance's strategy of partnering with edgy, contemporary labels to maintain relevance in the dynamic streetwear market.

Puma

During Paris Fashion Week, A$AP Rocky unveiled his latest AWGE collection at Hotel de Maison. The presentation featured footwear and accessories from his collaborations with PUMA, including both recently released and upcoming items.

A highlight of the show was a limited re-release of the original Inhale shoe from 2000, presented in a vibrant summer-melon high-risk red colourway. PUMA reports that A$AP Rocky personally selected this model from their archives.

The runway also showcased the classic PUMA Speedcat in both black and red variants. This model, which blends racing heritage with contemporary innovation, is already available for purchase.

This showcase demonstrates the continued synergy between high fashion and sportswear, with A$AP Rocky's influence bridging the gap between streetwear and luxury aesthetics. The reissue of archival designs alongside new collaborations underscores the current trend of nostalgia-driven fashion, particularly in the sneaker market.