At Pitti, Shinyakozuka tells the story of the lost glove
At the latest Pitti Uomo, Japanese designer Shinyakozuka turned the Florentine runway into a poignant winter scene centered on the story of a lost glove.
As models traversed a floor blanketed in artificial snow, the collection mirrored the quiet chaos of a winter storm. Snowfall was captured through intricate prints, patterns, and scattered button appliqués, while denim pieces featured white "shoe prints"—as if the wearer had just trudged through a fresh drift.
The colour palette focuses on black, blue and grey, alongside white.
Gloves emerge as a key accessory throughout the winter outerwear and the Japanese outerwear-influenced collection. They are presented both as large, fur-trimmed hand warmers and as lightweight styling versions. The concept is completed by a single glove, “lost” by a model and left alone in the snow as others walk past it.
This article was translated to English using an AI tool.
