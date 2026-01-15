At Pitti, Shinyakozuka tells the story of the lost glove

At the latest Pitti Uomo, Japanese designer Shinyakozuka turned the Florentine runway into a poignant winter scene centered on the story of a lost glove.

As models traversed a floor blanketed in artificial snow, the collection mirrored the quiet chaos of a winter storm. Snowfall was captured through intricate prints, patterns, and scattered button appliqués, while denim pieces featured white "shoe prints"—as if the wearer had just trudged through a fresh drift.

The colour palette focuses on black, blue and grey, alongside white.

Gloves emerge as a key accessory throughout the winter outerwear and the Japanese outerwear-influenced collection. They are presented both as large, fur-trimmed hand warmers and as lightweight styling versions. The concept is completed by a single glove, “lost” by a model and left alone in the snow as others walk past it.

A lost glove at the Shinyakozuka show Credits: Ole Spötter for FashionUnited

