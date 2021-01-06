Athleta launches its first sleepwear collection

Athleta is delving into sleepwear. The popular, Gap Inc.-owned women's athleisure brand has launched the first collection within its new sleepwear category.

The 14-piece collection includes t-shirts, camisoles, shorts, joggers, night gowns and a sleep romper. All pieces are made from ultra-soft, lightweight fabrics that are sustainable and natural. These fabrics include organic cotton and Tencel Modal jersey.

The brand designed each piece with breathability and comfort to help aid in uninterrupted sleep.

“More and more women are focusing on self-care and holistic wellness, and by offering sleepwear we are able to support her full lifestyle—from active performance to rest,” Mary Beth Laughton, Athleta's president and CEO, commented in a statement. “We know from our masks launch this spring, that new category additions can be a great way to introduce more customers to our Athleta brand. We are excited about the possibility of reaching even more women while providing them an opportunity to make recovery a key component of their daily activities.”

Athleta's sleepwear collection is currently available through the brand's e-commerce site, with prices ranging from 34 to 74 dollars.

Image: Gap