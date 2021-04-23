Athleta partners with Simone Biles

Athleta has formed a long-term partnership with Simone Biles, the most decorated gymnast in World Championships history. Biles will collaborate with Athleta’s design team in development of signature products for aspiring athletes, including plans for multiple capsule collaborations for Athleta Girl, the brand’s youth focused line.

“Using my voice has been very empowering for me and I am grateful to embark on this new journey with Athleta to inspire young girls and women to do the same,” said Biles in a statement. “The opportunity to encourage young girls to reach their full potential and be a force for change is incredibly powerful. I admire Athleta for their commitment to recognize and support women’s individual and collective strength and, together, I believe we can help girls to confidently and passionately take on the world in their athletic endeavors and beyond.”

Biles, widely regarded as one of the greatest female athletes of all time, will connect directly with girls through Athleta’s active and engaged community to inspire honest conversations and help develop programming focused on supporting and lifting up young women and girls.

“We are excited to welcome Simone to the Athleta family and work together to further our mission of empowering women and girls,” said Mary Beth Laughton, president and chief executive officer of Athleta, in a statement. “Simone believes in championing the next generation of female athletes as much as we do, and we are confident this partnership will continue to build community with our customers and enrich our brand.”

As her exclusive active and athleisure apparel partner, Athleta plans to co-create Biles’ own signature activewear line that will bring a piece of her to girls everywhere.

“Simone embodies our brand through her advocacy, mentorship and work in the community,” said Jana Henning, chief product officer of Athleta, in a statement. “Our team is looking forward to working collaboratively with her to bring the same elements of confidence, strength, and grace she demonstrates on and off the mat into future collections for girls.”