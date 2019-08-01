Athleta signs first-ever sponsored athlete

Gap-owned women’s sportswear brand Athleta has named American sprinter Allyson Felix as its first-ever sponsored athlete, as it looks “empower women and girls through sports”.

Felix, one of the most decorated track and field athletes in US history, recently spoke out against former sponsor Nike's pregnancy policy, and her new sponsorship deal with Athlete is in support not only of her athletics but her “holistic life” adds the athlete in a statement.

The deal will see Athleta working with Felix on initiatives to empower women and girls through sports, such as building confidence and encouraging voice, as well as play a “key role” in Athleta’s 2020 Power of She campaign, celebrating the power of the female collective.

In addition, Felix will work with Athleta’s design team on the development of high-performance run and train products, including plans for multiple product collaborations.

Gap-owned Athleta to sponsor Allyson Felix

“In talking with Athleta, it quickly became clear – this was the right fit,” said Allyson Felix in a statement. “It was important for me to find a partner that championed my values. I am particularly moved by the community of women and girls Athleta is empowering through sport. I feel powerful when I step on the track in Athleta, representing this community.”

Athleta chief marketing officer, Sheila Shekar Pollak, added: “We were so moved by Allyson’s purpose and passion, on and off the track, especially as she spoke to the unique experience of female athletes.

Allyson is giving women and girls the confidence to raise their voices; demonstrating the power in the collective. We are thrilled to welcome her to our family. She is an inspiration to all of us.”

Felix competed in her first race since giving birth at the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships on July 25-28 wearing Athleta’s all-new Lightning Crop and Short in SuperSonic, a new high-performance cool-to-the-touch, aerodynamic fabric that has been made from scrap nylon yarn.

Image: courtesy of Athleta