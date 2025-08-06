Athlete Gabby Reece to collaborate with Vionic

Vionic, the footwear brand rooted in biomechanics and the science of movement and part of the Caleres portfolio, has named beach volleyball athlete, bestselling author and podcast host Gabby Reece as its first-ever wellbeing ambassador as it looks to drive brand awareness and authenticity.

Reece, who made history as the first female athlete to design a shoe for sportswear giant Nike, has become known as a wellness advocate and will work with Vionic to create engaging content around wellbeing and collaborate with the footwear brand to design its “most high-performance and technologically advanced walking shoe to date”.

The sneaker, which is slated to launch in spring 2026, will be designed to capture Reece’s belief in “strength and grace,” while ensuring “form and function,” explains the brand in a statement.

Jay Schmidt, president and chief executive officer of Caleres, said: “Vionic has tremendous long-term potential, unique authority in science-backed movement and an unwavering commitment to innovation. As we honour and build upon the Vionic brand heritage, we look to deepen its distinction and expand its relevance in ways that are both authentic and hard to replicate.

“Vionic's partnership with Gabby Reece illustrates our lead brand strategy in action and reflects our focus on long-term brand-building that drives value over time."

Reece added: “I believe what you put on your feet in the morning matters. This isn’t just a collaboration - it’s a commitment to redefining wellbeing from the ground up.

“Vionic understands that function is not a compromise - it’s the foundation. When paired with thoughtful, beautiful design, that’s when it truly works. I’ve worn Vionic shoes for years, so joining the brand in a meaningful way feels like a natural fit.”