ATM Anthony Thomas Melillo and L'Agence to show at NYFW for first time

Make New York Fashion Week great again. That's been the thought of many industry veterans these past few seasons who have felt like New York Fashion Week isn't what it used to be. There's been the reminiscing about the days at Bryant Park and the designers who have come and gone, but this upcoming season, New York Fashion Week appears to be back on an upswing, and there's been a positive share of industry chatter regarding this September.

New to the calendar this season are ATM Anthony Thomas Melillo and L'Agence. Both brands will be holding their presentations on September 5, and have seen an elevated presence in the U.S. over the past year. It was only logical that their next step would be to showcase at the biggest week on New York's fashion calendar.

New York Fashion Week welcomes two top brands to the calendar

"L'Agence has grown to be a global leading brand and it was time to present our Spring 2019 Collection at NY Fashion Week," said L'Agence CEO Jeffrey Rudes to FashionUnited. The brand had been planning since last December to show for spring 2019 to have the collection exposed to more customers and reviewed by publications like Vogue Runway.

Over the past year, L'Agence has experienced 40 percent growth in the U.S. and international markets. Their e-commerce business is on track to beat aggressive projections and they are opening their second store on Madison Avenue in New York this fall. Their sights are now set on showing in Paris in 2020.

The power of the press at Fashion Week still is not to be underestimated. Tony Melillo, founder and creative director of ATM Anthony Thomas Melillo told FashionUnited he, "wanted to give the press the opportunity to get to know the brand in our home on Bleecker Street in the West Village which is why I chose our namesake store to present in this season."

His goal is for those who don’t know ATM to get a chance to walk into the brand's world, and for guests who are familiar with the brand to wear the product, and really absorb everyone into ATM's lifestyle.

The brand has seen 40 percent growth year over year and has been able to reach a very wide audience. They carry men's, women's and kids, so there is something for every demographic. Up next for the brand, Melillo says they plan on focusing on digital. The internet is king after all.

It might be a bit early to say it, but New York Fashion Week has made a comeback. Long live the glory of New York City.

photos: courtesy of Purple PR