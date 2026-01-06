ATP is launching a global shopping destination for tennis fans

The ATP, the global governing body of men's professional tennis, is launching an online shopping destination this month, which aims to offer fans “all things tennis”.

The e-commerce store is being launched in partnership with Levy Merchandising, known for delivering bespoke retail solutions across sports, entertainment, and venues, which was named the official retail and merchandise supplier of the ATP Tour.

The ATP Store will offer global tennis fans “year-round access to merchandise,” including tennis apparel and accessories. Initial launch partners include Lacoste, Dunlop, and Waterdrop, alongside ATP’s recent collaboration with Copenhagen-based apparel brand Palmes.

The platform will also debut an exclusive ATP-branded fanwear collection designed and developed in collaboration with Levy Merchandising’s in-house team.

Eno Polo, chief executive of the ATP, said in a statement: “The ATP Store opens up a new way for fans to connect with our brand. Through merchandise, we see a real opportunity to raise the sport’s profile off court, reach new fans, and deliver meaningful value to our partners.

“We now have a dedicated licensing and retail team to strengthen our focus in this space, and we’re excited to partner with Levy to keep building on this momentum.”

Vinny Clark, chief executive of Levy Merchandising, added: “We feel an enormous sense of pride to be trusted by the ATP Tour to build out this global retail platform with them. The ATP Tour has a genuinely global reach, with highly engaged fans supporting avidly wherever it goes.

“Merchandising is a great way for fans to feel connected to the sports and athletes that they love, and we are excited to provide the premium, customised shopping experience they deserve through bespoke product creation and a truly globalised e-commerce platform. This is a significant moment in our evolution as our growth journey continues.”