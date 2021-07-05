Attac protests LVMH's La Samaritaine store

Attac, a social justice organization, has engaged in protests against LVMH’s newly relaunched La Samaritaine department store in Paris. The organization is out to protest the growing inequality in Paris that was heightened by COVID-19 lockdowns.

Attac unfurled a giant over over the headquarters of LVMH’s headquarters and sprayed black paint on the La Samaritaine storefront. The banner featured LVMH boss Bernard Arnault, in addition people completely unrelated to the company such as telecom investor Patrick Drahi, LVMH rival Kering’s founder François Pinault, and L’Oréal heiress Francoise Bettencourt.

Attac said they were protesting the increased wealth of billionaires during the COVID-19 crisis. The social justice organization would like to see a tax hike for the wealthy and their companies profits.