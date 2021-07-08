Aubade teams up with swimmer Camille Lacourt

French lingerie brand Aubade has teamed up with the five-time world and European swimming champion Camille Lacourt to launch the brand’s first men’s swimwear collection.

Lacourt, the French medal-winning swimmer, is the artistic director of Aubade’s first foray into men’s swimwear and centres around a board short silhouette that “maximises comfort in the water and on the sand”.

The swimwear collection launching for spring/summer 2022 features swim shorts printed with illustrations of carp fish in two colourways, blue and red. The shorts have been made in recycled polyester in response to Lacourt’s “ethical fashion point-of-view” and part of Aubade’s commitment to further develop its sustainable practices.

In addition, the styles will feature a brand new label featuring the name of Camille Lacourt, which also appears on the packaging and the swimwear.

Image: courtesy of Aubade

Alongside the swimwear additions, Lacourt also served as the artistic director for Aubade’s spring/summer 2022 men’s capsule collection.

The Camille Lacourt x Aubade four-piece boxer collection combines “aquatic life, eco-responsible textiles and comfy shapes,” explains Aubade in the press release.

The men’s boxers have been inspired by the landscapes of ocean floors and feature graphics of Moby Dick and Neptune, along with mermaids. The collection has also been made environmentally friendly with all the pieces made using Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) certified cotton.

The Camille Lacourt x Aubade collection of swimwear and underwear will be available from the end of November 2021 in Aubade boutiques and online, as well as via multi-brand retailers.