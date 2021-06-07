Auroboros debuting first ready-to-wear collection at London Fashion Week

Biomimicry fashion label Auroboros well be debuting its first digital ready-to-wear show on June 12 at London Fashion Week as part of the DiscoveryLab program in partnership with the Institute of Digital fashion. The news was reported by WWD.

The collection will be purely digital and will be showcased in film, but worn by a physical model. It will be styled by Auroboros’ first digital stylist, Sita Abellan.

The 14-look collection will feature the “VenusTrap” dress. Fans of the brand can try on the dress via Snapchat after the show by scanning QR codes on Auroboros billboards plastered through London. The collection will be available for purchase on DressX.com and Auroboros’ website.

Auroboros first came to fame with their real-time growing couture piece, the VenusTrap dress, which blossomed over a period of six to 12 hours. The brand is the brainchild of duo Paula Sello and Alissa Aulbekova. The pair are currently cutting their teeth as designers in residence at Sarabande, the charitable trust establish by the late Alexander McQueen himself.

The designers are big advocates of digital clothing, as they believe it is the future for people protecting the planet. They see the digital fashion industry as the future, and plan on producing a new NFT model along with more special commissions in the future.