Australian brand Petal & Pup celebrate 10 year anniversary with special collection launch

Australian women's wear brand Petal & Pup is celebrating its ten-year anniversary with the launch of a special collection.

Founded in Queensland, Australia, by Tiffany Henry, together with her mother Robyn, her husband Julian and her uncle John, the brand has expanded rapidly over the last decade, becoming internationally renowned for its feminine and fashion-fashion styles.

"A decade ago, Petal & Pup was built on a passion for selecting the best, fashion forward styles. Today, we've differentiated ourselves as a brand that is synonymous with modern femininity and making elevated trends attainable for more women," said Victoria Perry, president of Petal & Pup, in a statement. "Our focus remains on creating value for our customers and expanding our global reach."

The new collection Muse is inspired by Australia's native flora and landscapes and brings together hand-print with natural, earth colors. To mark the occasion Petal & Pup is set to host a VIP birthday party in Brisbane, where it was established, at the end of this month. Encompassing 60 pieces, the Muse collection is now available online and in selected stores.

Petal & Pup first entered the US market in 2019, establishing an office in Los Angeles, California. Later that year, the brand was acquired by a.k.a. Brands, a brand accelerator, to enhance its growth and expand into new markets. Two years later in 2021, Petal & Pup opened a local distribution center offering expedited shipping across the United States.

As of September 2023, the brand has expanded its reach through five major distribution channels, including Nordstrom, Macy's, Victoria's Secret, Target, and Liverpool, with in-store availability at thirty locations throughout Mexico.