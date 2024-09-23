Australian brand Peter Alexander is expanding to the UK

Peter Alexander, the premium sleepwear and lifestyle brand from Australia, will launch online in the UK at the end of October, followed by three standalone store openings in November.

The Peter Alexander brand, founded nearly 40 years ago, is a household name in Australia and New Zealand, where it operates more than 135 stores, and is known for its premium nightwear, accessories, gifts, and home fragrance collections.

Following success in its home country, Peter Alexander is expanding to the UK with its first three stores scheduled to open at Westfield White City on November 2, followed by Westfield Stratford on November 9, and Bluewater in Kent on November 23.

Peter Alexander Westfield White City - Front of Store Renders Credits: Peter Alexander

Commenting on the UK expansion, Peter Alexander, founder and creative director, said in a statement: “When I started the brand 37 years ago on my mum’s dining room table, I would never have imagined that I’d end up with not just one, but three retail stores in the UK.

“But it’s been clear that the British have been loving my brand from afar, so I’m incredibly excited to bring the Peter Alexander brand and experience to you (sweet dreams, dachshunds, vanilla caramel candles and all!). London, I just can’t wait to meet you!”

Peter Alexander to open three stores in the UK

Peter Alexander UK launch campaign Credits: Peter Alexander

Each UK store will embody the glossy, playful spirit of the brand, led by the vision of founder and creative director Peter Alexander. Customers can expect a “multi-sensory voyage of retail discovery led by the brand’s signature scent” along with dramatic window displays and a fun retail space to explore the brand’s sleepwear and lifestyle collections for men, women and children.

In addition, the brand’s mascot, the beloved dachshund Penelope Jane, will remain at the heart of Peter Alexander's branding, with dog-inspired products and campaign features paying homage to the brand’s fun, whimsical nature.

The UK launch will be supported by a comprehensive 360-degree communications campaign, including PR, marketing events, and advertising across key media outlets and high-traffic outdoor locations.