Australian Fashion Foundation names internship winners

The Australian Fashion Foundation, which promotes Australian design talent globally, has named the winners of its annual internship programme offering the emerging designers opportunities in the Europe and the US, as well as a financial grant.

Melbourne-based womenswear designer Deanne Fanning a graduate from La Trobe University and Sydney's menswear designer Hannah Tan who graduated from the University of Technology Sydney, will each be awarded a 20,000 Australian dollar financial grant alongside a six-month internship in Europe or the US in 2017 “to pursue their talent on an international scale”.

"Deanna and Hannah both showed a strong, original point of view, and presented collections that were inspiring and exciting," said the Australian Fashion Foundation co-founder Malcolm Carfrae. "They presented and marketed their work with professionalism and a keen sense of innovation."

In addition, the two designers will also have the opportunity to stop in Hong Kong on the way to their internship and meet with industry experts at The Woolmark Company's new Hong Kong Wool Resource Centre. They will have the chance to discover the latest innovations in wool, followed by a guided tour of China's key manufacturers, spinners and weavers.

“The Woolmark Company is pleased to continue the successful partnership with the Australian Fashion Foundation and in supporting emerging Australian design talent,” explains The Woolmark Company Managing Director Stuart McCullough. "The inclusion of a unique educational experience to meet with industry experts is a welcome addition to the prize and allows the two winners to further develop an understanding of the wool supply chain and its importance to the global fashion industry.”

The Australian Fashion Foundation Awards are open to any fashion professional including designers, photographers, stylists, writers, and art directors that meet the criteria. Past winners have included Laura Wade who interned with Proenza Schouler, Tim Watson who secured an internship with Thome Browne, Natasha Fagg who interned at Alexander McQueen and Natalia Gryzbowski who completed an internship with Calvin Klein.

This year’s judging panel included designer Dion Lee, InStyle editor in chief Laura Brown, Harper’s Bazaar Australia editor in chief Kellie Hush, stylist Brana Wolf, and consultants Nancy Pilcher and Kara Hurry.

The Australian Fashion Foundation was founded in 2009 by Carfrae and VFiles founder Julie-Anne Quay to help emerging Australian designers gain international experience.

Image: courtesy of Australian Fashion Foundation - Deanna Fanning (L) and Hannah Tan (R) with models wearing their winning creations.