Australian Fashion Foundation Scholarship Awards announce 2022 winners

New York-based non-profit organisation The Australian Fashion Foundation (AUSFF) has revealed the winners of the 2022 edition of its Scholarship Awards.

Australian fashion designers Kritikon Khamsawat, a recent graduate of the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT), and creative director Olivia Law of The Whitehouse Institute of Design were the lucky ones.

They were selected from a group of ten finalists that also included Alex Petho, Aviva Gandler, Chritopher Wong, Evie Rosa, Jarrod Koutros, Jason Clark, Madeleine Savleson, and Victoria Talaina.

The young creatives will each receive 20,000 dollars (about 19,000 euros) in prize money and, depending on global travel restrictions, an internship at a global fashion company in the US in 2023.

The jury for this year’s edition of the Scholarship Awards consisted of professionals within the Australian fashion industry, including Camilla Freeman-Topper, co-founder and creative director at Camilla & Marc, and Edwina McCann, editor in chief and publishing veteran at Vogue Australia.

In addition, Courtney Miller, director at private foundation The Next Generation, Malcolm Carfrae, co-founder of AUSFF and founder and principal at Carfrae Consulting, and Kara Hurry, founder, Entente Agency; Board Member, AUSFF) were also on the 2022 judging panel.

AUSFF Scholarship Awards name 2022 winners

This year’s AUSFF scholarship award ceremony took place at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Sydney, Australia. The event was presented by the American Australian Association (AAA) and The Next Generation.

Previous winners of the AUSFF scholarship awards have been able to acquire international fashion experience by interning at companies such as wardrobe.nyc, Dion Lee, Oscar de la Renta, Narciso Rodriguez, Proenza Schouler, Louis Vuitton, Thom Browne, Alexander McQueen, DVF, and Calvin Klein.

Australian fashion designers Olivia Law and Kritikon Khamsawat, winners of the AUSFF Scholarship Awards 2022. Image courtesy of Sonny Photos and Miles Kalus.

Malcolm Carfrae, founder of Carfrae Consulting and co-founder of AUSFF, said of the scholarship in a statement: “We are thrilled that we are able to present the awards in real life again and meet the future stars of Australian fashion in person. We have been very impressed with the quality of the applicants.”

“Thanks to our partnership with the American Australian Association and The Next Generation,” he continued, “we have been able to expand our awards to now include a reciprocal scholarship for American fashion graduates to receive bursaries to travel to Australia for valuable experience.”

Courtney Miller, director at The Next Generation added: “The next generation of creative talent in Australia is so exceptional – we’re thrilled to play a part in supporting the next stage of these young people's exciting journeys.”