Australian Fashion Laureate names 2023 winners

Fashion designers Christopher Esber, Alix Higgins and Kit Willow were among the winners at the 2023 Australian Fashion Laureate awards, honouring outstanding accomplishments in Australian fashion.

Established in 2008, the annual Australian Fashion Laureate's celebrate excellence and highlight achievements in Australian design, sustainability, and leadership across the fashion industry.

Christopher Esber, who just showed for the first time internationally at Paris Fashion Week, was awarded the Designer of the Year accolade, while Australian designer and sustainability pioneer Kit Willow was crowned the winner of the Sustainable Designer of the Year.

Australian Fashion Laureate 2023 winner Kit Willow Credits: IMG/Australian Fashion Laureate

Emerging Designer was awarded to Alix Higgins, while Denni Francisco of Ngali received the Indigenous Designer Of The Year honour.

The Carla Zampatti Award for Excellence in Leadership was presented to Lisa Havilah and Rodney Levis, the founder and chairman of Cue Clothing Company was recognised with the Australian Fashion Laureate Lifetime Achievement Award for his significant service to the fashion retail and manufacturing industry, and the community.

Natalie Xenita, vice president-managing director of IMG’s fashion events and properties, Asia-Pacific, which hosts the Australian Fashion Laureate awards, said in a statement: “The Australian Fashion Laureate champions the best in Australian fashion and this year’s winners showcase the diversity of skilled creatives and professionals who have contributed to Australian fashion’s cultural and economic impact.

“It’s our privilege to come together in celebration of their accomplishments and leadership in the company of our esteemed peers.”