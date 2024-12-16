Australian Fashion Week secures government support

Following the exit of former partner IMG, Australian Fashion Week (AFW) has confirmed a new collaboration with the New South Wales Government to ensure that its next edition will go ahead as planned.

Scheduled to take place from 12 to 16 May 2025, the forthcoming season of AFW will be backed by the NSW Government’s tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW, which will collaborate with the Australian Fashion Council (AFC) on formalising ongoing industry consultation, among other efforts.

AFW founder Simon Lock is further confirmed to “play a crucial role, as part of the team who will deliver the 2025 event”, which will strive to provide opportunities for the local fashion industry in connecting with international buyers and media while amplifying their global presence.

To ensure this, Lock will work with the AFC on forming a team of experts to guide the event’s delivery and provide benefits for participating designers. Announcements on specific appointments will be made in due course.

Upon the revelation that IMG was to withdraw its support of AFW in November, organisers stood firm that its 2025 edition was certain to take place, albeit under a “new vision” that aims to build up the event’s stance on the global stage.

Regarding the latest news, AFC CEO, Jaana Quaintance-James, said: “Fashion Week is not just an event; it’s a catalyst for growth, collaboration and the innovation of Australian fashion.

“This NSW Government support is a testament to the trust placed in the AFC and our vision for an industry-led future. Joining with Destination NSW and drawing on the expertise of our industry partners, we can take meaningful steps towards making Fashion Week more impactful for designers, and the broader creative economy.”