Authentic Brands announces partnership with Noize Jeans

Authentic Brands Group, a global brand development, marketing and entertainment platform, has announced a long-term partnership with Noize Jeans, a leading manufacturer of sustainable denim, for Jones New York.

In a statement, Authentic said that Noize Jeans will design, produce and distribute men's bottoms, jackets and denim for Jones New York, with the first styles expected to roll out across key department stores, speciality retailers and online in North America from autumn.

The new collection will stay true to Jones New York’s timeless aesthetic, explained Authentic, while ensuring it is “designed with movement in mind, delivering comfort and style” for the brand’s growing audience.

Joseph N. Zarro, executive vice president of luxe and classic brands at Authentic, said: “Noize Jeans’ expertise in the jeans space is second to none, and we are pleased to partner with them on the expansion of Jones New York’s men’s apparel offerings with uniquely designed lifestyle apparel product.”

Shabbir Petiwala, president of Noize Jeans, added: “We are thrilled to partner with Authentic to develop Jones New York premium sportswear collections for men. Noize Jeans has a history of over two decades of designing, producing, and executing sustainable top-quality fashion globally. We look forward to expanding our business with the Jones New York brand and driving long term success at retail.”