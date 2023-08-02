Authentic Brands Group awards Peerless licensing deal for Vince

Authentic Brands Group (Authentic), the global brand development, marketing and entertainment platform that owns men’s tailoring brand, Vince, has announced a long-term licensing partnership with Peerless to design, manufacture and distribute the brand.

In a statement, Authentic said that Peerless will undertake the design of Vince’s men’s tailored clothing, dress shirts, neckwear and neckwear accessories across the US and Canada.

Jarrod Weber, group president of lifestyle and chief brand officer at Authentic Brands Group, said: “We are very pleased to announce our newest partnership with Peerless for Vince. This partnership will introduce products that embody the brand's essence and the functional elements that today's consumers demand. Peerless’ expertise in tailored clothing is second to none and we look forward to expanding our relationship.”

Dan Orwig, president of Peerless, added: “We are thrilled to welcome Vince to Peerless, a brand that exemplifies contemporary luxury. Our pledge to deliver an exceptional product at the highest standards of craftsmanship makes this partnership a natural fit. We are excited to partner once again with Authentic to help progress the brand’s long-term strategy and legacy.”

Peerless has several strategic partnerships with Authentic brands, including Hickey Freeman, Hart Schaffner Marx, Van Heusen and Shaquille O’Neal.