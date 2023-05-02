Authentic Brands Group launches ‘Take Action’ campaign

Authentic Brands Group, the brand development, marketing, entertainment and digital platform, has teamed up with international advocacy organisation Global Citizen to launch a collaborative ‘Take Action’ brand mark campaign.

The initiative aims to encourage customers to use their purchasing power to drive change toward “the most urgent issues facing humanity and the planet”.

The ‘Take Action’ brand mark will appear across a series of co-branded product collections, with the first being a capsule collection with Authentic’s Reebok, followed by additional Authentic brands, including Aéropostale, Nautica and Lucky Brand. There will also be marketing activations and donations throughout the long-term partnership.

The Reebok x Take Action capsule includes co-branded men’s and women’s footwear, apparel and accessories and will launch in October in Reebok stores and online as well as at select retailers.

Image: Authentic; ‘Take Action’ brand mark, Reebok x Take Action capsule collection

Natasha Fishman, chief communications officer, executive vice president of marketing at Authentic, said in a statement: “We are thrilled to unveil Take Action, our exclusive collaboration and the red thread that runs through all aspects of our partnership with Global Citizen.

“Take Action collaborations will drive awareness towards brand purpose and Global Citizen’s mission to end extreme poverty now. When consumers purchase items featuring the Take Action mark, they will know they are supporting positive global impact and are encouraged to become a global citizen.”

Liza Henshaw, president of Global Citizen, added: "Through our partnership with Authentic and the creation of the Take Action brand mark, Global Citizen will reach new audiences and encourage them to Take Action on the most urgent issues our world is facing. We look forward to launching our first product collaboration with Reebok later this year."