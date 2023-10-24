Authentic Brands Group partners with Kidz Concepts to launch Aéropostale Kids

Authentic Brands Group (Authentic), the global brand development, marketing and entertainment platform, has announced a strategic partnership with Kidz Concepts to launch children’s apparel for boys and girls under the Aéropostale brand.

In a statement, Authentic said that Kidz Concepts, a leader in children’s apparel, will design, manufacture and distribute Aéropostale Kids, featuring sportswear, activewear, swimwear and performance outerwear for boys and girls in the US.

Launching in early 2024, Aéropostale Kids will offer a range of clothing options for boys and girls from US sizes 0-16, featuring the brand's distinctive logo and design elements.

The collection will include a variety of apparel designed to capture the youthful spirit of Aéropostale while ensuring comfort and durability for kids.

Naushaba Moeen, executive vice president, lifestyle at Authentic, said: “This partnership allows us to expand the brand's reach and introduce a new collection of styles that capture the essence of Aéropostale's dynamic, fashionable and comfortable designs.

“We look forward to working with Kidz Concepts to grow the Aéropostale brand and expand into the children’s apparel market.”

Jason Gindi, president of Kidz Concepts, added: “We are very excited to be partnering with Authentic to expand one of the most recognizable American brands to new audiences. We look forward to diversifying the brand's offerings with fresh and youthful designs for a new generation of consumers.”