Authentic Brands partners with One World Brands for Tapout

Authentic Brands Group (Authentic), the global brand development, marketing and entertainment platform, has inked a licensing deal for fitness brand Tapout with wholesale apparel company One World Brands.

Through the partnership, One World Brands will design, manufacture and distribute Tapout sportswear, activewear and swimwear for men, women and children.

Scott Orenstein, vice president of heritage brands – lifestyle at Authentic, said in a statement: “Partnering with One World Brands to expand Tapout’s offerings is an exciting opportunity for the brand.

“This partnership aligns with our mission to bring exceptional products to market and introduce a range of products that embody the essence of Tapout, catering to a diverse and growing customer base.”

Tapout Credits: Authentic Brands Group

The new Tapout collections will include sportswear and activewear items, such as T-shirts, pants, jackets, joggers, skirts and swimwear. Each piece will feature the latest designs and fabrics, ensuring durability, comfort and style. The line will offer a range of sizes and styles to accommodate all body types and preferences.

The product assortment will be available through various retail channels, including department stores, speciality retailers and online platforms.

Arthur J. Matura, chief operating officer and managing partner at One World Brands, added: “We are thrilled to partner with Authentic to launch Tapout sportswear and activewear.

“Our team is dedicated to producing stylish and functional pieces that meet the needs of today's consumers. Tapout is a brand with a strong legacy due to its cultural impact and we are honoured to contribute to its growth.”