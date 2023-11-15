Authentic partners with Roffe Accessories for Geoffrey Beene

Authentic Brands Group (Authentic), the global brand development, marketing and entertainment platform, is partnering with wholesale apparel company Roffe Accessories for its Geoffrey Beene tailored clothing line.

In a statement, Authentic said that Roffe Accessories will design, produce and distribute Geoffrey Beene’s men’s and boy's tailored clothing. The new assortment will roll out across key department stores and online across the US and Canada.

Scott Orenstein, vice president of heritage brands – lifestyle at Authentic, said: “Roffe Accessories offers decades of consistent innovation and agility within the apparel and accessory sector. We are excited to bring quality tailored products through this partnership and expand Geoffrey Beene’s men’s and boy's offerings.”

Murray Roffe, president of Roffe Accessories, added: "We are thrilled to be partnering with Authentic on the launch of Geoffrey Beene Tailored Clothing. As consumers transition to a more hybrid lifestyle, we see an opportunity to offer suits, sport coats, dinner jackets and dress pants that can be paired seamlessly with other components of their wardrobe."