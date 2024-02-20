Authentic taps Source Sport for Reebok to expand in the UK and Ireland

Authentic Brands Group (Authentic), the global brand development, marketing and entertainment platform, is partnering with Source Sport Limited T/A Sports Hub Group, a brand licensee for its sportswear Reebok brand to expand in the UK and Ireland.

In a statement, Authentic said that Source Sport will manufacture and distribute Reebok branded football and basketball team training apparel, uniforms, sportswear, training accessories and souvenirs for men, women, boys and girls in the UK and Ireland.

Steve Robaire, executive vice president of Reebok at Authentic, said: “Together with SHG, we are expanding Reebok’s performance apparel offerings. This partnership comes at a great time for Reebok as we further extend our global footprint to reclaim the brand’s rightful place in sports culture.”

The move aims to reaffirm Reebok’s commitment to sports, with Source Sport being tasked with delivering an expanded range of Reebok apparel that “aligns with consumers’ active lifestyles”.

John Carden, managing director of Source Sport Limited T/A Sports Hub Group, added: “We are delighted to partner with Authentic on Reebok, a brand that is synonymous with sporting excellence.

“We believe we can offer a truly unique service and product offerings. This will allow us to re-introduce Reebok into the sports market and utilize our product development and distribution expertise to achieve ambitious growth targets for the brand.”