Authenticity and individuality in Dolce & Gabbana's latest menswear show

Milan - Dolce & Gabbana sought “authenticity” for its menswear show in Milan on Saturday. The collection featured romantic and distinctive styles, including furs, oversized suits and XXL ties.

“Individuality is returning to the centre of menswear,” a voice proclaimed at the start of the show. The Milanese designers then focused on several “portraits of a man.”

Among these profiles was the “thinker,” who wore wide corduroy or grey wool trousers. The “visionary creative” dared to wear a wide polka-dot tie with a striped suit in black, purple or dark green. Meanwhile, the “troubled romantic” sported flowers on his pocket square, a scarf and a white silk shirt.

Dolce & Gabbana autumn/winter 2026, Menswear. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.

The looks are an “invitation to move beyond the homogenisation affecting the world and to reclaim an elegant and deeply personal way of dressing,” the Milanese brand stated. The show was attended by stars such as American singer Benson Boone.

The “sensual Mediterranean,” a brand favourite, was seen in a panther-print dressing gown or with an open shirt under a brown or green velvet suit.

A common thread for the different Dolce & Gabbana men in the autumn/winter 2026-2027 collection was keeping warm in (faux) furs. These were more structured than those seen at Dsquared2 on Friday evening, but were still presented in an XXL format.

Dolce & Gabbana autumn/winter 2026, Menswear. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.