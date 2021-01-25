Autumn/Winter 2021 lookbook collections

Autumn/Winter 2021 collection images are added to the Global Fashion Image Library constantly and are put together to share, create, inspire and showcase design on the network for fashion professionals.

Recently, FashionUnited launched its FW21 United Kickoff campaign to give buyers an overview of the fall/winter 2021-22 collections and to offer unique trend insights. As the fashion industry is moving faster towards digitisation it is crucial to be able to browse collection images online easily.