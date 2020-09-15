Avail launches first community-driven runway concept

Avail, the social shopping app for independent brands founded in 2019 by Noëmie Haverhals from Belgium, has launched ‘Remote Runway’ the first community-driven runway show.

Aimed at presenting the future of fashion, the Avail Remote Runway is looking to make the virtual runway part of the daily shop by allowing customers to buy styles from small and independent brands featured within the show through the Avail app.

The first community runway launched this month and features influencers including Emily Bador from the UK, Scandivanian influencers Karla Aladji, Karoline Beltner, Maya Soul Paustian and from the Benelux region, Elodie Ouedraogo, and Milla Loud.

The Remote Runway showcases purpose-driven rising ready-to-wear and jewellery brands such as Peachy Den, Annele, and Pair of Peaches from the UK, Betolaza and Studio Fantastique from Spain, Greek brand Milkwhite Greece, 42|54 from Belgium, and Danish brand Silfen.

Commenting on the launch, Noëmie Haverhals, chief executive of Avail, said in a statement: “Now more than ever, the fashion climate needs a game-changer, it’s never going to be business as usual again, hence we wanted to challenge the traditional fashion calendar.

"The world is our runway and everyday should be a fashion day, regardless of seasons, markets and fashion weeks.”

Avail looking to disrupt the digital fashion market with Remote Runway

Antwerp-based Avail, backed by the corporate joint venture capital fund 9.5 Ventures and the Belgian shoe chain Torfs, is looking to disrupt the digital fashion market by becoming the first social shopping platform to bring fashion lovers and small and independent brands closer together through curators.

The app, which is available on both Apple App Store and Google Play, offers more than 150 emerging brands on its platform, including Georgia Hardinge, De La Vali, Belize, Roop, Paper London, Oceanus, and Essen from the UK, alongside emerging fashion labels in Europe such as Masha Maria from The Netherlands, and jewellery brand Jane König from Denmark.

It only features brands described by the social shopping platform as “value-driven”. With each brand representing at least one of its “brand values” such as offering seasonless, body inclusivity or unisex collections.

Avail utilises influencers in key regions to inspire and showcase the independent brands, through outfit pictures, shopping list, and moodboard ‘sets’ functionality, while also allowing customers to use the explore function to search in clothing categories such as tops, bottoms, and shoes, as well as using the Avail values and per country.

“We’ve seen an increasing trend in the way people shop. They prefer to find genuine inspiration from their favourite personalities, who they know from their environment or through social media. Now they will therefore get a chance to shop several looks and the wishlists from their favourite profiles directly via one place,” added Haverhals.

Anyone can become a curator on Avail, they just need to join the platform and start highlighting their favourite fashion items and share their personal style with the wider Avail community.

Images: courtesy of Avail