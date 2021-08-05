AW21-22 campaigns: a focus on joy and positivity

Though summer isn’t quite over yet, brands have already released their Pre-Fall 2021 and Autumn-Winter 2021-2022 campaigns both online and in print. Whether we’re looking at the clothes, footwear or the settings themselves, there’s a constant in the campaigns for the season ahead: a much-needed post-pandemic joy and a return to endless positivity and optimism. FashionUnited dives into the ads worth having a look at.

Coach Autumn-Winter 2021

Renell Medrano photographed Jennifer Lopez, Michael B. Jordan, Koki and Jeremy Lin for Coach’s latest campaign. Lopez appears with a broad smile on her face on the visuals, sharing only good vibes and a positive attitude. She’s sporting a bucket hat and two handbags - the Tabby and the Tate - and highlights a return to simplicity and freedom. The campaign was based on present and future inspirations, mixing tender feelings such as spending time with loved ones and celebrating the endless possibilities ahead of us.

Image credit: © 2021 Renell Medrano

Miu Miu Autumn-Winter 2021

Miu Miu released its campaign featuring “The Crown” star Emma Corrin, who played Princess Diana of Wales in the series. For the Autumn-Winter 2021 season, Steven Meisel shot the actress donning mellow hues and facing the camera with a bright smile. The campaign was photographed on pastel backgrounds that reflect Corrin’s personality, all bringing some optimism and happiness to the upcoming winter season.

Photo: Steven Meisel/Courtesy of Miu Miu

Michael Kors Autumn-Winter 2021

For the brand’s 40th anniversary, Michael Kors has staged its Autumn-Winter 2021 campaign in different locations on Broadway, in New York City. The visuals celebrate the endless energy of the city, its positive atmosphere and eternal hope. Photographers Inez & Vinoodh captured Naomi Campbell and Carolyn Murphy in floor-length gowns and mini gold dresses. An ode to the comeback of city life, the campaign was conceived as an unforgettable night out and presented looks from the MK40 Reissue Capsule.

Photo: Inez & Vinoodh/Courtesy of Michael Kors

Louis Vuitton Pre-Fall 2021 Footwear

For its Pre-Fall 2021 footwear campaign, Louis Vuitton chose TikTok and Youtube stars Emma Chamberlain and Charli D’Amelio. They’ve both been chosen for the LV Squad and LV Sunset sneakers visuals and joy and positivity are front and centre. Big smiles, bright hues and over-saturated pieces are featured, so the campaign is full of vibrant energy and candid poses. Shot in Los Angeles, the sunny images show palm trees, sand and floral backgrounds and end up celebrating a return to the simple pleasures of everyday life.

Photo: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Stella McCartney Pre-Fall 2021

Stella McCartney’s Pre-Fall 2021 campaign is part of the brand’s alphabet manifesto, which was first introduced last spring. This time, the collection stands for the letter ‘J’ and the word ‘Joy’ associated with it. Photographed by Mert & Marcus, the visuals feature animal models walking around London sporting the collection. The positive message is as follows: animals are equal to humans. Though based on the notions of optimism and joy, the campaign also shares a meaningful message, which is to end the use of fur.

Photo: Mert and Marcus/Courtesy of Stella McCartney

Dior Pre-Fall 2021

Dior’s Pre-Fall 2021 campaign is all about energetic colours, bold hues and most importantly, inspired by pop art. Photographer Brigitte Niedermair captured Sculy Mejia, Kayako Higuchi and Jits Bootsma against colourful backgrounds that make the campaign stand out. Niedermair played with contrasts and proportions to create visuals that - quite literally - pack a punch. Leopard prints, metallic details and monogrammed total-looks make for eye-catching silhouettes that are accentuated by pops of fuschia and yellow.

Photo: Brigitte Niedermeier/Courtesy of Dior

Salvatore Ferragamo

Salvatore Ferragamo’s Autumn-Winter 2021 campaign is dubbed “A Future Together” and has been directed by filmmaker Win Wenders. Reflecting on the future post-pandemic, the brand released a video shot at Milan’s CityLife complex as well as visuals highlighting colourful pieces from the collection. From neon green coats to bright blue skirts and cardigans, the story behind the campaign is all about hope and energy for the future. One thing for sure, optimism will be all the rage next season.