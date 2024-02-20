AW24: LCF presents MA graduating class as its East Bank campus makes LFW debut

On Friday, February 16, the graduating womenswear and menswear students of the master programme in fashion design technology at London College of Fashion (LCF), University of the Arts London (UAL), presented their collections on the runway of London Fashion Week (LFW) autumn/winter 2024.

This presentation of this year’s LCF graduating class of master students took place at the college’s brand new East Bank campus, located in London’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, which made its debut this season as an official LFW venue.

The fashion show took place as an invite-only event for industry professionals and the press as part of the official London Fashion Week AW24 calendar. The designs created by the master students specialising in womenswear were presented in a live showroom within the new building of LCF’s East Bank Campus.

Emily Saunders AW24 womenswear collection, London Fashion Week. Credits: Photo by Eilwen Jones, courtesy of London College of Fashion/UAL

Chen An AW24 womenswear collection, London Fashion Week. Credits: Photo by James Reese, courtesy of London College of Fashion/UAL.

The dynamic space enabled attendees to request selected looks from collections worn by live models, giving the crowd an opportunity to meet and interact with the graduating designers.

Pun Pattanakulkumjorn AW24 womenswear collection, London Fashion Week. Credits: Photo by James Reese, courtesy of London College of Fashion/UAL

Youwang Zhou Zhou AW24 womenswear collection, London Fashion Week. Credits: Photo by James Reese, courtesy of London College of Fashion/UAL.

The menswear students presented their collections in a fashion film that was shown in the college’s lecture theatre. A curated selection of looks featured on the film were on display in the same space.

In addition to the exclusive presentation on the LFW runway, London College of Fashion is granting the public a chance to see the work of its fashion students over the next few weeks in the LCF Postgraduate 2024 exhibition. The exhibition features the work of students who are currently studying at one of its three schools: the LCF Fashion Business School, the LCF School of Design and Technology and the LCF School of Media and Communication.

Commenting on the show in a press release, Andrew Teverson, pro vice-chancellor and head of London College of Fashion, UAL, said in a statement: “We are delighted to present LCF Postgraduate Class of 2024 (LCF24); a celebration of the outstanding creativity of our postgraduate students. Bringing together work from across all three of our schools, the showcase represents the very best of our world leading business, communication and design courses.”

He continued: “Year after year, London College of Fashion, UAL graduates continue to display creative excellence, visual wonder, academic rigour and entrepreneurial ingenuity. We are extremely proud that our MA Fashion Design Technology Menswear and Womenswear presentations featured on the official London Fashion Week schedule for the third year in a row, allowing us an opportunity to share some of the work of our exceptional graduates on the world stage, as well as welcome global industry and press to our brand new East Bank campus in east London.”

“We want to thank all students and course teams involved in the night’s presentations for their unwavering commitment, dedication and creativity. I'd like to thank the entire London College of Fashion staff community who work tirelessly to teach, encourage and inspire our students across all of our courses. It is their dedication that brings to life our core philosophy of an open, accessible and diverse education,” the school director concluded his statement.

The LCF Postgraduate 2024 exhibition is currently running at the college’s East Bank Campus and will be open to the public until March 9, 2024.