AW26/27: ‘Transformative Teal’ named colour of the year by WGSN and Coloro

While all eyes are turned to the ongoing SS25 fashion week season, trend forecaster WGSN and its colour-focused sister company Coloro are already looking ahead to AW26/27. The duo have released their five key colours for the period, among them Colour of the Year, announced to be ‘Transformative Teal’.

The selection was based on the overarching theme of “redirection”, WGSN said, which challenges old ideas and seeks opportunities that call for urgent change. The line up includes both “grounding” darks and “responsive” brights, reflecting the need for “balance, excitement and stability”.

Transformative Teal (092-37-14)

Transformative Teal (092-37-14) Credits: WGSN.

Transformative Teal is at the heart of it all, however. The hue, which sits between a blue and green, was selected for the way it “champions the importance of an Earth-first mindset”, and further bolsters the connection between digital or terrestrial. It was described to align with the need for recovery and regeneration, thus driving the desire for solutions for our planet.

Speaking on the selection, managing director of Coloro, Sansan Chen, said: “Coloro Feasibility Intelligence was used to determine that Transformative Teal is a highly achievable colour across all major textile substrates - both in terms of match and metamerism. It has good levels of light fastness and no major callouts in other fastnesses. Brands should feel really confident about executing this key colour.”

Wax Paper (035-88-12)

Wax Paper (035-88-12) Credits: WGSN.

This off-white, yellowish shade presents a more calming and neutral look to the overall colour palette, bringing a warmth that WGSN describes to be like a “diluted winter sun”.

Fresh Purple (136-32-33)

Fresh Purple (136-32-33) Credits: WGSN.

Associated with royalty, love, mystery and spirituality, this purple shade hopes to encourage the pursuit of a fresh perspective, with its ability to merge red and blue further signifying “togetherness and unity”.

Cocoa Powder (008-35-06)

Cocoa Powder (008-35-06) Credits: WGSN.

This red-toned brown hopes to awaken feelings of nostalgia, championing art, craft and handmade while emphasising the search for slowness that is evident in an industry where technology is quickly taking over.

Green Glow (057-82-32)

Green Glow (057-82-32) Credits: WGSN.

Cited to be a “highly emotive, responsive bright”, this yellow-green hue brings forth mixed emotions of unease and enthusiasm, while fuelling “a sense of escapism in everyday life”.