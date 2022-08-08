Axel Arigato expands into China with Tmall

Swedish lifestyle brand Axel Arigato has entered the Chinese market with the opening of its first-ever flagship store on the Tmall platform.

The move aims to expand its direct-to-consumer model and customer-first approach while building an “authentic conversation” with its Chinese community, following the brand’s positive growth over the last two years.

To celebrate the launch, Axel Arigato has launched an exclusive Chinese Valentine's Day limited-edition capsule, exclusive to Tmall, which features two limited-edition products. The first is an extension of the classic Clean 90 sneakers, which features an embroidered iconic beebird, while the other style is a re-creation of the Genesis Vintage sneakers featuring a Chinese Valentine's Day element to it. Both styles are made of premium sustainable materials.

In addition to launching a China-exclusive capsule, Axel Arigato is also curating a local campaign dedicated to “love” for the occasion where members of their community have been equipped with a camera to capture their personal love stories.