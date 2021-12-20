B_Boheme relaunches with new design aesthetic and made-to-order model

Premium vegan footwear brand B_Boheme is relaunching a new design aesthetic with a curated edit available as made-to-order to further increase the brand’s focus on minimising waste and increasing its sustainable production methods.

The new-look B_Boheme features a bespoke edit of three key styles available as made-to-order, a flat shoe, a sneaker, and a pair of Chelsea boots, all designed to showcase the brand’s “enhanced design” as well as being its most technologically advanced and ethically sound range to date.

Alicia Lai, founder and chief executive of B_Boheme, said in a statement: “I am so excited to have launched this new collection – we’ve gone bolder, brighter and have put our all into the design and sustainable credentials of this range, I am loving seeing it all come to fruition.

“Talking about sustainability and ethics is just one part of a campaign for change. I founded B_Boheme to show how sustainable and ethical shoes can be desirable. Since our inception we have been consistently highlighted as one of the leaders of independent innovative vegan footwear, and I am incredibly proud to be the founder of this market leading global brand.”

The ‘Aimee’ flat, priced 225 pounds, is available in four colours and is a versatile shoe handcrafted in Portugal that uses animal-free plant-based materials, embellished with the option of a crystal chain or recycled PET sequins and a B_Boheme specialist insole for superior comfort. Colours available include cobalt blue, black, rose and tangerine.

The ‘Scout’ is a multi-functional, trans-seasonal sneaker made from animal-free plant-based and recycled materials. It is available in two colourways, black or multi-coloured and is priced at 240 pounds.

The final style is the ‘Matilda’ Chelsea boot available in two colours, black and silver glitter for 275 pounds. The practical boot is set on a chunky recycled rubber and cork sole topped with animal-free plant-based or biodegradable glitter uppers for a sustainable utilitarian look.

B_Boheme states that this collection: “showcases how a brand can be both sustainable and desirable, without compromise”.

At the heart of B_Boheme is creating products with the lowest possible footprint, which is why the brand sources plant-based and sustainable materials throughout the collection. All of its shoes are also certified as 100 percent vegan - as it uses water-based and animal-free glue, to recycled PET sequins, plant-based ultra-suede and biodegradable glitter.

It’s not just the shoe materials that are eco-conscious, all B_Boheme products are wrapped in 100 percent recycled tissue paper, in a certified organic cotton dust bag and recycled cardboard box.

Lai added: “This is just the start of our plans for 2022, with further lines, including a men’s range and more to come.”

B_Boheme was first launched in May 2005 by Lai, as an online marketplace showcasing a tailored edit of ethical and sustainable, vegan footwear brands and accessories. When demand grew from their customers they launched their own footwear brand, designed in the UK and crafted in ethical shoe factories in Portugal.