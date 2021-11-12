Ba&sh and InStyle collaborate on limited capsule

French fashion brand Ba&sh has revealed a new capsule in collaboration with the media publication InStyle, featuring a range of Parisian-inspired staples for the upcoming season.

The exclusive three-piece collection draws influence from a number of Ba&sh’s best selling silhouettes, with new design details and materials implemented into the mix. A printed midi dress leads the selection, constructed from recycled material from previous seasons. An oversized blazer and leopard print belt round the offering up, each intended to mix and match with one another.

Image: Ba&sh x InStyle

“We’re so excited to collaborate with Ba&sh on this Parisian-inspired holiday collection,” said Agnes Chapski, SVP Group publisher, in a statement. “Partnering with innovative and like-minded brands creates a new way for us to connect with our consumers. These alignments are powerful on so many levels and allow us to push out our brand in a meaningful way.”

The fashion publication has seen a consistent stream of previous collaborations with clothing brands, including Mother, Zou Xou, J.Jill and Paulin.

The limited-edition staple pieces are now available through Ba&sh’s official e-commerce site.