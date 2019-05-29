Ba&sh celebrates fifth birthday with launch of menswear collection

Ready-to-wear brand Ba&sh is adding menswear to its repertoire, according to Fashion Network.

Ba&sh’s first-ever menswear collection includes 28 pieces featuring trousers, suits, denim, jackets, shirts, and T-shirts with a minimalist-driven aesthetic with clean lines and elegant silhouettes. Pieces from the collection range from 65 to 470 euros (about 72 to 523 USD) and will be available online and at 24 of the brand’s retail locations including New York and Los Angeles.

The new men’s collection is one of many ventures the L Catterton-backed brand is taking to celebrate its fifth birthday.