Ba&sh outlines plans to reduce water consumption and pollution

Contemporary French fashion brand Ba&sh, which recently became a B Corp-certified company, has outlined plans to strengthen its commitment to reduce its water consumption and pollution as part of an ambitious 2030 sustainability strategy.

The strategy is based around five key pillars - climate and biodiversity, certified materials, traceability, circularity and empowering women, and the Parisian womenswear brand is making water management a key commitment.

Pierre-Arnaud Grenade, chief executive of Ba&sh, said in a statement: "Our recent B Corp certification is one step, but not the destination. Managing water resources is one of our biggest challenges when it comes to Ba&sh processing methods. We are aware of the significant impact that the textile industry has on this precious, vital resource.

“We have always placed sustainability and respect for the environment at the heart of what we do. Our goals are ambitious but necessary, if we are to help preserve our planet’s biodiversity and natural resources."

In 2023, Ba&sh calculated its water footprint (in terms of consumption and pollution) throughout its entire supply chain (producing raw materials, processing, product usage), supported by consultancy firm I Care & Consult, and based on this, it has set out a plan to reduce its consumption by focusing on water-intensive stages of processing, such as with tanning, dyeing and washing denim.

For instance, tanning leather is a step that requires a lot of water and leads to significant water pollution, mainly due to the chemicals used to tan the hides. In 2023, 97 percent of the leather used by Ba&sh came from tanneries certified by the Leather Working Group (LWG), which assesses the environmental performance and compliance of tanneries regarding their use of energy, water, and chemicals. LWG tanneries are classified as Gold, Silver or Bronze according to their degree of conformity in these areas.

By the end of 2025, Ba&sh is aiming for 100 percent of the tanneries it works with to be certified – 80 percent as LWG Gold and 20 percent as LWG Silver.

Ba&sh denim washing facilities Credits: Ba&sh

Another area is the amount of water used during the washing stage of denim. Ba&sh has already implemented reduction water plans and for its SS24 collection, it used 97 percent organic cotton, which required 20 percent less water than conventional cotton. In the same collection, 79 percent of the denim used was washed in an environmentally responsible way and 79 percent had a low EIM (Environmental Impact Measuring) score. This means that, when it is washed it requires less than a minimum of 22.5 litres of water, compared with the average 90 litres needed for other denim. The aim for 2025 is for the brand to achieve an average EIM score of between 0 and 33 for all denim.

In addition, the brand is also mapping its denim-washing facilities and carrying out environmental audits. In 2023, 60 percent of the washing facilities had a valid environmental audit according to the requirements specified by Ba&sh. By 2027, it is aiming for 50 percent of its level 2 partners (washing facilities, dyeing facilities) to have an environmental audit that meets its requirements.

To limit its water impact further, Ba&sh is turning to certified materials, which allow it to reduce water pollution and consumption. In its AW23 collection, 95 percent of the viscose used was “forest-friendly,” indicating sensible management of the use of chemicals. The brand is also opting for alternatives to viscose by using EcoVero, Tencel and Modal to reduce water consumption and pollution. By 2025, Ba&sh hopes that all of its viscose will be FSC-certified and forest-friendly, with 50 percent comprising viscose alternatives.

Ba&sh is also committing to increasing its use of organic and recycled cotton, which, respectively, use 20 percent and 100 percent less water than conventional cotton. On average, 10,000 litres of water are needed to produce 1 kilogram of cotton, or 2,500 litres of water to make a T-shirt. By 2025, it plans to use 100 percent organic and recycled cotton in its collections.

The French fashion brand is also looking at its infrastructure, such as implementing warehouses that use rainwater harvesting tanks to supply its bathrooms and irrigate green spaces.