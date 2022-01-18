Babi Pur and Frugi launch exclusive childrenswear collection

Frugi, the UK’s leading ethical children’s clothing brand, and fair trade retailer Babi Pur have launched their first joint capsule collection for children.

The Frugi + Babi Pur unisex capsule collection includes cord dungarees in three bright colours, a matching top and leggings set, and a twinning top for adults made with GOTS certified organic cotton.

Highlights include the organic cotton Frugi + Babi Pur cord dungaree features the red Babipur Elephant appliqué on the front pocket and comes in sizes from newborn to 10 years. While the matching top and leggings set features an exclusive Babipur print, showing a little red elephant, rainbows, bees, mountains, campfires, and a campervan.

Image: Frugi + Babi Pur

Frugi European business director, Simon Dowling, said in a statement: “We have had a great time developing this exclusive capsule together with the incredible team at Babipur who demand the highest ethical standards from their suppliers and brands.

“It is testament to the strength of our responsible approach here at Frugi that has given us the opportunity to develop this exclusive capsule with one of our strongest trade partners. The range is cute, colourful, and our values are aligned in the belief that great ethics and passionate people can change the world.”

Babi Pur co-founders Peter and Jolene Barton added: “We are proud to have worked with Frugi for the last 14 years and even more thrilled about this recent collaboration. We love seeing our customers get excited about the designs, the prints, and the ethos. Sustainable fashion is making headway within the industry but it’s important to remember there’s a long way to go.”

The Frugi + Babi Pur capsule range is available now, with prices ranging from 15 pounds for the leggings to 32 pounds for the cord dungarees.