Bacardi launches streetwear collection with Filling Pieces

Bacardi Rum has launched a nine-piece collection with Amsterdam-based luxury streetwear brand Filling Pieces.

The "dancefloor-ready" Bacardi x Filling Pieces capsule collection builds on the alcohol brand’s ‘Do What Moves You’ campaign this summer, showcasing self-expression through dance and music.

The limited-edition collection offers outerwear, hoodies, T-shirts, and sneakers in the recognisable clean silhouettes, tonal palette and functional design of the Amsterdam-based brand alongside the rum brand’s Bacardi bat logo.

Bacardi x Filling Pieces limited-edition collection Credits: Bacardi/Filling Pieces

The range will be available online from October 18 at Filling Pieces, alongside a unique speakeasy-inspired pop-up in the streetwear brand’s flagship store in Amsterdam during the Amsterdam Dance Event from October 19 to 21.

Throughout the pop-up, the dance floor will feature the "Sound of Rum" with DJs including Jarreau Vandal, CinCity, Philou Louzolo and Patrick Mason.

Guillaume Philibert, creative director and founder of Filling Pieces, said in a statement: "Both Bacardi and Filling Pieces encourage people to express themselves through music and their own individual styles - which is very important for us. We have combined our craft and knowledge with Bacardi and we're excited to share this collaboration and event with our community."

Prices for the collection range from 75 to 300 euros.

