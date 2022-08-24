Back-to-school 2022 collaborations

The upcoming season offers a rich array of collaborations between artists, designer brands and fashion labels. Between fusion of styles and judicious associations, FashionUnited has made its selection.

Image: Tanneur x Enfant Précoce

Le Tanneur x Enfant Précoce

French leather goods brand Le Tanneur has teamed up with artist Enfant Précoce for a capsule collection. The items revisit the brand's designs - Louise tote bag and zippered pouch - through the colorful graphics, inspired by Alice in Wonderland, of the artist, who has already created a collaboration with Adidas in 2022.

The items are designed in limited edition (65 signed pieces) and made in France. The collection is available from September 7 between 149 euros and 599 euros.

Image: Roseanna x Pyrenex

Roseanna x Pyrenex

This winter, the French ready-to-wear brand Roseanna is partnering with Pyrenex, an outdoor label and living heritage company. Under the artistic direction of Anne-Fleur Broudehoux, founder of Roseanna, the collaboration takes the form of down jackets based on the Lodge model by Pyrenex. The down-filled piece starts at 490 euros and will be available in October on the Roseanna and Pyrenex e-shops and in all the sales outlets of the two houses.

Image: Gant x Wrangler

Gant x Wrangler

Gant signs a collaboration with denim brand Wrangler. Consisting of jeans, apparel and accessories for men and women, the 30-piece collection "is an exploration of the intersection between East Coast preppy and Western denim," the release said. The limited collection will be distributed globally starting in September 2022 via Gant and Wrangler stores.

Image: La Redoute x Sixsoeurs

La Redoute and its three collaborations for the fall

Experienced in collaborating with designer brands, La Redoute announces three collaborations for the fall. First guest brand: The Label Edition. It was launched by French-Spanish designer Véronique Vaillant von Siebenthal in 2019 and offers its women's pieces exclusively online, in a few pop-up stores and via specific partnerships. The capsule will be available on La Redoute and Galeries Lafayette e-commerce sites on September 14.

La Redoute's second collaboration targets the young Parisian brand Sixsoeurs and results in seven pieces: a blue velvet kimono jacket, a checkered wool coat, pink cotton utility pants, a waffle fabric shirt with snaps, a color block top, a snow jean jumpsuit and a patchwork jacket. The drop will be available on La Redoute and Galeries Lafayette e-commerce sites on September 28.

Finally, La Redoute is signing again with the eponymous brand Elise Chalmin, which was launched in 2017. Known for her exclusive prints, Elise Chalmin imagined a collection for La Redoute called Wonder Woman. The capsule will be available on October 12 on the e-commerce sites of La Redoute and Galeries Lafayette.

Image: L/Uniform x Mackintosh

L/Uniform x Mackintosh

The French luggage brand L/Uniform collaborates with the luxury label Mackintosh. The combination of the two high-end labels results in a collection of 11 canvas bags: mini bag, foldable bag, hiking bag and small pouch. Available online and in physical stores, the capsule will be available starting September 29. All items will be customizable using L/Uniform's screen printing technique.

Image: Miu Miu x Nathalie Djurberg & Hans Berg

Miu Miu x Nathalie Djurberg & Hans Berg

For its Fall/Winter 2022 jewelry collection, luxury label Miu Miu is collaborating with artists Nathalie Djurberg & Hans Berg. Called 'A Remedy', the drop consists of colorful and playful floral pieces made of hand-finished resin elements and polished metal.

Image: Lancel x Gambettes Box

Lancel x Gambettes Box

Lancel is partnering with Gambettes Box, a brand of recycled tights launched in 2012. The collaboration consists of a limited edition box at a small price, 16.50 euros, composed of two tights (plumetis and diamonds) and a scarf. The capsule will be available in September.

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.FR, translated and edited to English by Kelly Press.