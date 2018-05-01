Backstage at the Festival de Hyères

The 33rd edition of iconic Festival de Hyères, the leading event designed to promote upcoming fashion, photography, and accessories, came to an end on April 30. During the festival, ten designers, selected from 300 candidates from 60 countries, showcased their collections in hopes of winning the Grand Prix du Jury Première award. This year's winners of the 2018 award , Rushemy Botter and Lisi Herrebrugh, presented their environmentally conscious collections alongside those from Jef Montes, Regina Weber and Ester Manas.

Partners of the Festival, the global authority on wool, the Woolmark Company, shared their backstage photos of the designers collections from the competition with FashionUnited.

Rushemy Botter and Lisi Herrebrugh

Ester Manas

Regina Weber

Jef Montes

Photo credit: The Woolmark Company